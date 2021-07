Agency will become Brown & Brown on Jan. 1 LYNDEN – On Jan. 1, Snapper Shuler Kenner (SSK) Insurance will change its name to Brown & Brown. SSK Insurance was acquired by Brown & Brown, the fifth-largest independent insurance brokerage in the country, in 2011. “We are not changing who we are or how…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now