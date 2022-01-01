Disaster Recovery Center to open at Lummi Nation Administration Center

A Disaster Recovery Center, jointly operated by FEMA and the Washington State Military Department’s Emergency Management Division, will open in the Lummi Nation on Tuesday, Feb. 8, operating by appointment only through Feb. 12. The location: The Lummi Nation Administration Center, Qwenes Conference Room, 2665 Kwina Road, Bellingham. For an appointment, call 360-312-2123. Center personnel will…
