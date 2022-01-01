Documentary film showing Sept. 24 at Pioneer Pavilion

Film tells story of Life on the Nooksack By Bill Helm Editor WHATCOM — Bellingham’s Northwest Indian College is a public tribal land-grant community college established by the Lummi Nation. The only accredited tribal college or university serving reservation communities of Washington, Oregon, and Idaho, Northwest Indian College is where Althea Wilson (Tli’nuk’dzwidzi) learned she…
