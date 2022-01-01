Dominguez witnesses ‘excellence at its best’

Ferndale’s incoming superintendent connects with schools, community By Leora Watson [email protected] FERNDALE — Connecting with the Ferndale School District and community was a priority for Kristi Dominguez when she toured the district recently. Dominguez, whose first day as Ferndale’s superintendent of schools is July 1, has been able to meet some of the district’s students…
