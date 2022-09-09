Donna Weidkamp

Donna L. Weidkamp passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on Wednesday Sept. 21.

Donna was born to Arthur and Dorothy Anderson on Aug. 22, 1938.

Donna attended and graduated from Meridian Schools in 1956 and on Dec. 14, 1957 she married Ron Weidkamp.

Donna worked for many years at the Lynden Department Store and then was the bookkeeper for both Reinke’s Fabrication and Walton Tool & Manufacturing.

Donna was also an excellent seamstress and found joy in crocheting and knitting and was known for keepsake baby booties and afghans.

Ron and Donna spent many years camping, hunting and fishing with family and friends and also traveled with Tulip Tours, seeing many parts of the country.

Donna also enjoyed following her grandchildren in their many sporting events, and clam digging at Birch Bay.

Donna is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Ron; children Cheryl (Myron) Johnson and Scott (Bev) Weidkamp; grandchildren Michael (Lauren), Mallory (Brad), Mitchel (Megan), Meghan (Brandon), Courtney, Cole, Todd (Jessie), Kerri (James), Krista (Chad); 16 great-grandchildren and also in-laws Joan and Rod Vroman.

Donna was preceded in death by her infant daughter Caryl Weidkamp, sister Jane Hemnes, brother-in-law Al Hemnes, daughter in-law Karla Weidkamp, and grandson Matthew Johnson.

A private family graveside service will be held at Green Acres Cemetery in Ferndale. An open house reception will be held on Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Ferndale Events Center, 5715 Barrett Road.