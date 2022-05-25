Don’t placate the placators

Whatcom Family Farmers members and donors are invited to attend their annual members meeting to be held in person on May 25, 2022 at 5 p.m. during their “Solving Whatcom’s Water Crisis” event. Sponsors include Cargill, EPL Feed, CHS Northwest, Skagit Farmers Supply, People’s Bank, Farm Credit Services, and Larson Gross—all involved in accounting, financing, and supply of local farmers. …
