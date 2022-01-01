Doug Ericksen replacement on County Council’s Jan. 11 agenda

By Leora Watson [email protected] WHATCOM — Tuesday, the Whatcom County Council postponed its decision to appoint a representative for the 42nd legislative district in the Washington State Legislature. Council voted 4-to-2 to select an appointee on Tuesday Jan. 11. Council said that its collective decision to postpone allows the three applicants selected to answer questions,…
