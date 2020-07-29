Drive-through testing at Civic Field too costly to continue

Health leaders looking at other alternatives WHATCOM — The low-barrier drive-through testing offered for two weekends at the Civic Field Stadium parking lot is too costly to offer again on a regular basis, the Whatcom County Health Department says. The pilot testing project was provided by Whatcom Unified Command and the department. They are now…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Donate
- Advertising Grant Application Form
- Log in