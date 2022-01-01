Ecology: Start supporting collaboration on water solutions

Ag Water Board of Whatcom County Note: Local farmers, in new letter to Washington Dept. of Ecology, express dismay at Ecology’s efforts to hinder negotiated settlement and focus only on water rights litigation. LYNDEN — Work to solve the Nooksack River Basin’s water management crisis must support collaborative efforts to reach a negotiated settlement, rather…

