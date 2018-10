Ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 6 WHATCOM — General election ballots are being mailed Wednesday, Oct. 17, and the Voters’ Pamphlet is also arriving at people’s homes. This booklet combines the Whatcom County local races with the state races and ballot issues, County Auditor Debbie Adelstein said. If you decide to return…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now