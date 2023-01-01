Elections division needs help writing statements on ballot measures

By Whatcom County Auditor’s Office Election Division BELLINGHAM — Whatcom County Auditor’s Office’s election division is looking for volunteers to write a statement to appear in the Nov. 7 General Election Local Voters’ Pamphlet for the following ballot measures: • City of Bellingham – Initiative 2023-02, Rental Relocation Assistance Program for Tenants, statement for needed. •…
