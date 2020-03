There were four third places in the mix, but no overall winners By Hailey Palmer [email protected] TACOMA — More than 30 wrestlers from Whatcom County competed in Mat Classic XXXII state tournament Friday and Saturday in the Tacoma Dome, and 11 of them came home with medals. In Class 3A, Ferndale had three wrestlers, one…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now