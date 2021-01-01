Email fraud cases impact Ferndale residents

Wire transfers, gift cards offer no fraud protection FERNDALE — Two separate fraud cases were recently reported to the Ferndale Police Department, according to a press release from the City of Ferndale. Both frauds originated with emails sent to the victims. The suspects falsely identified themselves as representatives of legitimate businesses and asked for phone…
