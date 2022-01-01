Embodiment of service and community

Fire-in-the-hole cornhole tournament to honor late Assistant Fire Chief Dean Crosswhite July 22 By Leora Watson [email protected] FERNDALE — The Fire-in-the-hole cornhole tournament is chance for the Ferndale community to honor and celebrate the memory of Assistant Fire Chief Dean Crosswhite and raise money for a good cause, according to R.B. McKeon, president of the…
