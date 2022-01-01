ENCORE: Hall of Fame induction ‘a humbling experience’

LYS board member, president Rich Waldemar has spent the better part of 47 years serving Lynden’s youth Connor J. Benintendi [email protected] LYNDEN – In the context of coaching, Rich Waldemar has worn many different hats. His passion lies heavily in playing and coaching fastpitch softball, but the long-time Lynden Youth Sports board member and president…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now