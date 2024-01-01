End to DST in the sights of ‘ditch the switch’ advocates

By Aspen Anderson  Washington State Journal  OLYMPIA — Washingtonians may lose their cherished ultra-late-night sunsets in the summer if Washington state opts for permanent Pacific Standard Time (PST). “If Congress had acted, we would not be here with this bill,” remarked Sen. Mike Padden, R-Spokane Valley.  The U.S. Senate, in March 2022, passed the Sunshine…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now