Ericksen blasts Inslee’s ‘vaccinated only’ sections

He calls that approach a policy of discrimination OLYMPIA — Against what he calls “vaccination discrimination,” state Sen. Doug Ericksen is again calling for a ban. Ericksen takes issue with Gov. Jay Inslee’s allowance, announced Monday, of more capacity at venues where “vaccinated only” sections are created. That makes vaccination discrimination an official state policy,…
