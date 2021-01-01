Ericksen missed 53 of 490 roll-call votes

He monitored an election in El Salvador, the senator reports By Calvin Bratt [email protected] WHATCOM — State Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, representing the county’s 42nd District, had the second-most missed votes in the entire Washington State Legislature in the 2021 session, numbers from WashingtonVotes show. With 53 missed out of a total 490 roll-call votes,…
