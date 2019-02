Luke J. Anker, 21, under investigation for first-degree assault WHATCOM — A 23-year-old Lynden man is expected to survive after another man stabbed him early Tuesday morning. According to a report from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2 a.m. Feb. 12, Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 200 block of West Badger Road on…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now