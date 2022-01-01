FEMA adds its support for flood recovery

So far, disaster has only been declared of Nov. 13-15 flooding By Cal Bratt For the Record WASHINGTON, DC — Federal disaster assistance is now available to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas affected by severe flooding and mudslides that occurred on Nov. 13-15, 2021, particularly in Whatcom County. FEMA made the announcement…

