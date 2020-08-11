Ferndale FFA kids show animals virtually

Four students chose to continue despite fair uncertainty By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE — When the 2020 Northwest Washington Fair was cancelled in late April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FFA kids around Whatcom County were left with a great deal of uncertainty. That includes four Ferndale students who were gearing up to show at…
