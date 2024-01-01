Ferndale hangs locally grown, donated flower baskets

City volunteers, chamber members hang locally grown, donated flower baskets By Luke Seymour Staff Reporter FERNDALE — On May 16, members of the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce, city volunteers and Ferndale firefighters hung flower baskets along Main Street. To raise money for the baskets, Ferndale residents were encouraged to donate money to the effort while…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Opt-out preferences
- Log in