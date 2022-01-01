Ferndale High School senior built to give

Harnoor Saran to study education, plans for teaching career By Leora Watson [email protected] FERNDALE — Creating normalcy after COVID-19 is what drew Ferndale High School senior Harnoor Saran to student leadership. Saran recalls witnessing seniors being involved with student leadership through social media and hosting events during her freshman year and how it looked like…
