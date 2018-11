District celebrates graduation improvement By Ashley Hiruko [email protected] FERNDALE — The Ferndale School District has hit a historic high in graduating students. The rate grew by more than 5 percent, going from 80.4 percent in 2017 to 85.7 percent of high school seniors graduating on time in 2018. Compare this rate to the school’s 2013…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now