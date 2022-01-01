Ferndale municipal court judge rebrands law practice

Lustick, Kaiman & Madrone now called Victory Legal Services BELLINGHAM — Ferndale Municipal Court’s presiding judge, Mark Kaiman, has rebranded his Bellingham law practice from Lustick, Kaiman & Madrone, PLLC to Victory Legal Services, PLLC. While the name has changed, the team remains focused on providing the best defense possible for their clients, even in the…
