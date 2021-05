Schlichting scored 26, Carlson added 19 against Squalicum By Brent Lindquist [email protected] BELLINGHAM — More than a year had passed since the Ferndale Golden Eagles took to the court for a basketball game, and in the first quarter that certainly showed. “The whole team had some first-game butterflies,” sophomore point guard Isaiah Carlson said. “We…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now