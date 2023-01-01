Ferndale resident graduates from McNeese State University

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Ferndale resident Hannah Murphy is one of more than 700 students to receive their diplomas from McNeese State University during two ceremonies for the university’s 160th commencement Friday, May 12, in McNeese’s Legacy Center. Murphy earned her Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering. Murphy also was named to the university’s…
