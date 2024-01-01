Ferndale residents speak up at school board meeting

Katie Dorr: students ‘should have a curriculum and material that reflects diverse perspectives’ By Luke Seymour Staff Reporter FERNDALE — It was a full house at the Mountain View Learning Center on March 26 as several Ferndale residents made comments during the Ferndale School Board’s monthly meeting. Recently, the Ferndale School Board has discussed diversity, inclusion…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now