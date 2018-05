WHATCOM ­— County Public Works has scheduled five roads in the Ferndale area for contracted asphalt paving the week of May 29-31. They are: Brown (Kickerville to Malloy), Olson (Vista Drive to Mountain View), Aldergrove (Kickerville to Church), Church (Brown to Aldergrove) and Vista Drive (Bruce to Ferndale city limits). Work is possible from 7…

