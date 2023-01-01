Ferndale School Board names new District 3 director

FERNDALE — On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Ferndale School Board named Toni Jefferson director No. 3 for the board. The board selected Jefferson after interviewing four candidates earlier in the evening. Jefferson is a Ferndale School District parent with board experience. She previously served on the Lummi Nation Schools Education Board. “I am humbled with the…

