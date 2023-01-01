Ferndale School District announces Candidate Filing Week

FERNDALE — Candidate Filing Week is May 15–19. Candidates can find information regarding offices open for election, filing fees, steps to file for office, the Candidate Filing Guide, and lot draw results on the Auditor’s Candidate Resource webpage at whatcomcounty.us/Candidate-Resources. Whatcom County Auditor Diana Bradrick said prospective local candidates should review the Candidate Filing Guide….
