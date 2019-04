Ferndale resident, experienced educator Ravinder (Rav) Dhillon joins FSD FERNDALE — The Ferndale School District has announced that Ravinder (Rav) Dhillon has been selected as the new assistant principal at Ferndale High School. Dhillon, who currently serves as an assistant principal intern at Bellingham High School, is set to begin at Ferndale High School on…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now