Ferndale School District to adopt new math curriculum

By Leora Watson [email protected] FERNDALE – Ferndale School District plans to adopt a new math curriculum for grades K-10 beginning with the 2022-2023 school year. In the past year, the district’s math curriculum adoption committee has reviewed many math curricular tools to support the individual learning needs of students in the district and has narrowed…
