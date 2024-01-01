Ferndale School District voters pass levy

By Bill Helm Editor WHATCOM — As of 8:03 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, Ferndale’s voters have passed a $64M educational programs and operations replacement levy (EP&O) with more than 54% support. This levy, according to the district’s website, ferndalesd.org, “supports critical day-to-day operations of the district and provides students access to the technology, programs and…
