Ferndale Schools to purchase former Legion building

Closure of 104-year-old institution opens door for students, proceeds from purchase going toward scholarships for students By Sarah McCauley Staff Reporter FERNDALE — What appeared to be an ending transformed into an opportunity to help students reach their full potential when the Ferndale School Board approved Resolution No. 8-2023 during the May 30 general meeting….
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Opt-out preferences
- Log in