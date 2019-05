Game Monday with Lakewood could settle it By Mitch Farley for the Ferndale Record BELLINGHAM — It was Senior Night for the Ferndale boys soccer team taking on Lynden Thursday, April 25. But the recognition didn’t help, as the Golden Eagles lost to Lynden 3-0 at Phillips 66 Soccer Park. The Lions scored two goals…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now