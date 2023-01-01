Ferndale student receives leadership award

Jasmin Bautista recognized for coordinating FHS Multicultural Night, celebrating diverse cultures By Sarah McCauley Staff Reporter BURLINGTON — Ferndale junior Jasmin Bautista was recognized with a student leadership award at the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) Region 108 awards banquet on May 11. WASA Region 108 encompasses school districts in Whatcom, Skagit and Island…
