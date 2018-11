Lakeside was the stopper in semifinals — ‘played better’ WHATCOM — Ferndale’s undefeated streak and hopes of a first-ever state title came to a halt in the 3A state semifinals on Saturday at the SunDome in Yakima. The Golden Eagles (20-2) placed fourth after losing in straight sets (22-25, 21-25, 22-25) to Lakeside in the…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now