City of Frightdale happening in October, new Christmas event planned By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE — In an ordinary year, the fall and winter holidays bring festive events to the city of Ferndale. Previously, events like City of Frightdale, spooky movies, Haunt the Park and, later, Mystery in the Park, characterized Ferndale’’s Halloween festivities. This…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now