Basketball 3-on-3 is this Friday, Saturday By Eric Trent for the Ferndale Record LYNDEN — The Curt Maberry Memorial Classic 3-on-3 basketball tournament has changed a lot over the years since its inception in 1998. Part of the Northwest Raspberry Festival, the tourney, marking its 20th anniversary this year, has grown from 37 teams its…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now