April 13 event is at Lynden’s Homestead WHATCOM — Five young women are vying for the county Dairy Ambassador title this year. Selection and crowning will be at a mid-day luncheon event April 13 at Homestead Resort in Lynden. Whatcom County Dairy Women are the sponsors of this tradition in its 63rd year. A Dairy…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now