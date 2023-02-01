Framework signed for cross-border flood response

By Cal Bratt For the Record WHATCOM — Almost two years after the traumatic November 2021 flood that knew no political borders, an international, multi-government framework has been set up that commits to addressing flood risks and restoring salmon habitat in both Whatcom County and British Columbia’s Fraser Valley. The Transboundary Flood Initiative was signed…
