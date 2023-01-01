From public to private sector

Former Ferndale communications head Riley Sweeney looks back at eight years supporting community By Taras McCurdie Staff Reporter FERNDALE — Writing press releases, listening to people’s criticisms and finding solutions to improve every square foot of real estate in the community are just a few of the countless tasks Riley Sweeney looked forward to the…
