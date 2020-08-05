FSD announces full distance learning to start 2020-21 school year

Decision follows health dept. recommendation FERNDALE — The Ferndale School District announced Wednesday that it will begin the 2020-21 school year in full distance-learning mode for all students. Whatcom County Health Department Officer Greg Stern sent out a letter to all county school superintendents stating that he does not feel safe to open schools in…
