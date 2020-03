The Ferndale School District announced Wednesday its plans for grab-and-go food distribution during the ongoing school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All Ferndale School District students are eligible for the meals, which run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 20 and will be served between those times every Monday, Wednesday and Friday…

