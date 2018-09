BELLINGHAM — The fourth annual Hamster Ball fundraiser for Cascade Connections will be held in the Bellingham Cruise Terminal Friday, Nov. 9, from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Haggen Food & Pharmacy and KISM 92.9 present this event for a nonprofit that has been providing quality services to people with disabilities in Whatcom County since 1980….

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now