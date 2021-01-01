Getting a bead on beading

Jansen Art Center mainstay Liz Cunningham crafts bead jewelry By Brent Lindquist [email protected] LYNDEN — For Sandy Point artist Liz Cunningham, math and art go hand-in-hand. For most of her professional life, Cunningham worked as a math instructor at both Whatcom Community College and Bellingham Technical College, eventually becoming a dean at BTC just before…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Donate
- Cookie Policy (US)
- Log in