Glenn Terpstra

Glenn Wilburn Terpstra, age 82, passed away peacefully at his Lynden home on March 6, 2021, surrounded by his children and loving wife, Marilyn. Glenn lost his battle to melanoma that had been recently discovered.

Glenn was born on April 19, 1938, in Everson to Wilburn and Nellie (Bosman) Terpstra. He attended the Lynden Christian schools. He was married to Marilyn (DeVries) on July 22, 1959, in Sumas Christian Reformed Church. Glenn and Marilyn dairy farmed on the Rock and Halverstick roads. Glenn later became a real estate agent and worked for Snapper Shuler Kenner of Lynden for 30 years. In retirement, Glenn and Marilyn moved to Lynden in 2016.

Glenn enjoyed skiing, boating and hunting in his early years followed by his love for fishing and golfing. He served on the Lynden Christian School Board and the Sumas Christian Reformed Church council.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marilyn; their children Darlene (Barry) Swinburnson, Daryl (Marlane), Lorinda (Mark) Coppinger, and John; also sister Bonnie VanLoo and brother David Terpstra; 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Lillian Stremler and Linda Anema. Glenn will be greatly missed by his large family.

Graveside services for Glenn will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 26, in the Sumas Cemetery for immediate and extended family followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. in the Sumas Christian Reformed Church. You may also participate by watching the service livestreamed at the www.facebook.com/GilliesFuneralHomeAndCremationService.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lighthouse Mission or Lynden Christian Schools.

We extend a sincere thank-you for the great care that was given at the Whatcom County Hospice House.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.