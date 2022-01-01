Golden Eagles come alive in fourth-inning, defeat Storm

Ferndale scores 12 unanswered in four innings for comeback win over Squalicum By Connor J. Benintendi [email protected] FERNDALE – Always swing for the fences, until you shouldn’t. The Golden Eagles found themselves down three at the end of three, and an adjustment was imminent. “We were swinging for the downs and striking out,” said Ferndale’s…
