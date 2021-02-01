Golden Eagles earn best state placement in six years

Ferndale takes third in 3A state tournament, have trophied previous four times Connor J. Benintendi [email protected] YAKIMA — The Golden Eagles’ exceptional season ended with hardware. No. 3 Ferndale swept No. 8 Auburn Riverside (25-19, 25-23, 25-23) in the third/fourth place match to take third overall in the 3A state tournament on Friday, Nov….
